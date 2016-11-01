BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: firms particularly put off by uncertainty

Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: companies are particularly put off by uncertainty, given what we've gone through

* BoC's Poloz: medium term outlook for growth in china fundamentally a positive one

* BoC's Poloz: China's outlook is in the balanced growth track we want to see

* BoC's Poloz: all ingredients present for recovery, U.S. showing strength again

* BoC's Poloz: economic fundamentals in China are moderating just like everybody else

* BoC's Poloz: looks like Brexit impact will be gradual from business point of view, but too early to tell Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)