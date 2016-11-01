FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: firms particularly put off by uncertainty
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: firms particularly put off by uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: companies are particularly put off by uncertainty, given what we've gone through

* BoC's Poloz: medium term outlook for growth in china fundamentally a positive one

* BoC's Poloz: China's outlook is in the balanced growth track we want to see

* BoC's Poloz: all ingredients present for recovery, U.S. showing strength again

* BoC's Poloz: economic fundamentals in China are moderating just like everybody else

* BoC's Poloz: looks like Brexit impact will be gradual from business point of view, but too early to tell Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.