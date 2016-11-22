FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
BRIEF-Canada says to launch fighter jet competition
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2016 / 6:55 PM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Canada says to launch fighter jet competition

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co

* Canada says launching open and transparent competition to replace CF-18 aircraft

* Canada defence minister: will stay a member of international consortium developing Lockheed Martin's F-35

* Canada defence minister: new fleet of jets expected to be fully operational by late 2020s

* Canada defence minister: we need additional planes in the interim period as soon as possible

* Canada procurement minister: anyone that meets criteria of fighter jet competition will be able to enter

* Canada procurement minister won't discuss cost of interim fleet, says clearly Boeing has a plane that's of interest of us

* Canada defence minister: confident that Super Hornet meets requirements

* Canada procurement minister: says not stacking deck in Boeing's favor in future fighter jet competition

* Canada procurement minister: the more competitors we have, the better for Canada

* Canada defence minister: NORAD interoperability is extremely important when choosing an interim fighter jet

* Canada defence minister: process for full open fighter jet competition will take five years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.