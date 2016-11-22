Toyota recalls 838,000 Sienna minivans to fix sliding door issue
Nov 22 Toyota Motor Corp said it was recalling about 838,000 Sienna minivans to fix an issue that may arise while operating sliding doors of the vehicles.
Nov 22 Boeing Co
* Canada says launching open and transparent competition to replace CF-18 aircraft
* Canada defence minister: will stay a member of international consortium developing Lockheed Martin's F-35
* Canada defence minister: new fleet of jets expected to be fully operational by late 2020s
* Canada defence minister: we need additional planes in the interim period as soon as possible
* Canada procurement minister: anyone that meets criteria of fighter jet competition will be able to enter
* Canada procurement minister won't discuss cost of interim fleet, says clearly Boeing has a plane that's of interest of us
* Canada defence minister: confident that Super Hornet meets requirements
* Canada procurement minister: says not stacking deck in Boeing's favor in future fighter jet competition
* Canada procurement minister: the more competitors we have, the better for Canada
* Canada defence minister: NORAD interoperability is extremely important when choosing an interim fighter jet
* Canada defence minister: process for full open fighter jet competition will take five years Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Canada defence minister: will explore the purchase of 18 new Boeing Super Hornet aircraft (corrects from "will buy 18 new") (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
MONTREAL, Nov 21 Investors Group and GWL Realty Advisors are set to buy two Montreal office buildings from Germany's KanAm Grund Group for around C$415 million ($308.99 million), though the transaction has not been finalized, two sources familiar with the deal said.