Nov 22 Boeing Co

* Canada says launching open and transparent competition to replace CF-18 aircraft

* Canada defence minister: will stay a member of international consortium developing Lockheed Martin's F-35

* Canada defence minister: new fleet of jets expected to be fully operational by late 2020s

* Canada defence minister: we need additional planes in the interim period as soon as possible

* Canada procurement minister: anyone that meets criteria of fighter jet competition will be able to enter

* Canada procurement minister won't discuss cost of interim fleet, says clearly Boeing has a plane that's of interest of us

* Canada defence minister: confident that Super Hornet meets requirements

* Canada procurement minister: says not stacking deck in Boeing's favor in future fighter jet competition

* Canada procurement minister: the more competitors we have, the better for Canada

* Canada defence minister: NORAD interoperability is extremely important when choosing an interim fighter jet

* Canada defence minister: process for full open fighter jet competition will take five years