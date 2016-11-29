FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: prepared to use unconventional measures if necessary
November 29, 2016 / 2:01 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: prepared to use unconventional measures if necessary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: output gap will always be meaningful concept, BoC has two approaches for measuring

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: a number of things were said during U.S. campaign but we're not in position to take them on board until they occur

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: if hadn't had oil price shock, Canada and U.S. economies would be in more similar situations

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: sales by Canadian owned foreign affiliates are about the same size as total exports every year

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we need to still monitor that uncertainty, situation has not changed much as far as I can see

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: the current situation is a fuzzy one, the more information we get between now and decision day the better

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: have had a little bit of cooling off that seemed to begin before rule changes

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: given we start with rates at 0.5 percent, need to be ready for possibility of additional tools

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we're prepared to use unconventional measures if necessary

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we have all the ingredients of divergence in monetary policy with U.S.

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: bond yields have crept up in last few weeks, that's something we have to build into calculus going forward

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: uncertainty we saw during Oct rate decision is still present

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: release of current account data should help bring things into focus for us, will have something more to say next week

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: housing market is healthy in general but very hot in Toronto, Vancouver

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we all know we sit in a place where we're vulnerable to new shocks

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: unconventional measures are not put away, those tools remain there Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
