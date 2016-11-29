FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: too early to tell impact of Trump election
November 29, 2016 / 2:50 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz: too early to tell impact of Trump election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 28 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: would take a shock to the economy, something that would put seriously at risk our ability to meet inflation target over reasonable timeframe, to use unconventional measures

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: fact that U.S. election is now behind us relieves a certain amount of uncertainty for businesses

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: it's more an accumulation of evidence that we look through rather than an event

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: on most of uncertainties we pointed to in Oct, we have very little additional info

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: all things being equal, need to have bigger shock when you're in such a zone of uncertainty to prompt a move

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: at this stage too early to tell impact of trump election, won't react to hypotheticals Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

