8 months ago
BRIEF-Bank of Canada: will monitor recent increases in mortgage rates
#Market News
December 15, 2016 / 4:24 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Bank of Canada: will monitor recent increases in mortgage rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: home price increases have begun to slow noticeably in Vancouver, too early to determine new trend

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: moderating of housing market may ease financial stability concerns on one front, but leave level of debt at very high level

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: will carefully monitor recent increases in Canadian mortgage rates in months ahead

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: Vancouver situation remains highly uncertain, have seen no signs of similar moderation in Toronto Source text : here (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)

