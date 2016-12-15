BRIEF-Bank of Canada: will monitor recent increases in mortgage rates

Dec 15 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: home price increases have begun to slow noticeably in Vancouver, too early to determine new trend

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: moderating of housing market may ease financial stability concerns on one front, but leave level of debt at very high level

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: will carefully monitor recent increases in Canadian mortgage rates in months ahead

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: Vancouver situation remains highly uncertain, have seen no signs of similar moderation in Toronto Source text : here (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)