Jan 31 (Reuters) -

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: exchange rate of U.S. dollar has risen, taking C$ with it, which is another headwind for our exports

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: uncertainty has risen in the wake of U.S. election, likely to feed through to investment thinking

* Bank of Canada's Poloz: we're still quite some ways behind U.S. economy, policy divergence is what we would expect to see Further coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)