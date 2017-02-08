Feb 7 Bombardier Inc

* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"

* Canada innovation minister says investment in Bombardier reflects vote of confidence in leadership of company

* Canada transportation minister says Ottawa gave less money to Bombardier than it asked for because company's fortunes improved

* Bombardier's CEO says one-third of government aid will go to CSeries

* Canada innovation minister says Bombardier has strong track record of repaying its loans

* Canada innovation minister says the commitment we got from company will secure 4,000 jobs in Canada

* Canada innovation minister says loans to Bombardier will have no interest rate

* Bombardier's CEO says government aid is right level of support given our actual position, our financial situation has improved a lot

* Bombardier's CEO does not answer directly when asked about firm's share structure

* Bombardier's CEO says company's five-year plan did not assume any support from Ottawa, says aid "is very good news"

* Canada trade minister, asked about potential WTO challenge by Brazil, "we'll fight that where we need to fight that", notes other nations support aerospace sectors

* Canada's trade minister says "I'm very much prepared to defend what we're doing"

* Bombardier's CEO says Quebec's earlier investment in CSeries is fully compliant with WTO rules Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)