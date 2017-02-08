UPDATE 1-Moody's raises Indonesia outlook, top minister takes a dig at S&P
* Econ minister: S&P keeps changing its explanations (Adds comments by officials, investor)
Feb 7 Bombardier Inc
* Canada innovation minister says "I believe Bombardier is indeed back"
* Canada innovation minister says investment in Bombardier reflects vote of confidence in leadership of company
* Canada transportation minister says Ottawa gave less money to Bombardier than it asked for because company's fortunes improved
* Bombardier's CEO says one-third of government aid will go to CSeries
* Canada innovation minister says Bombardier has strong track record of repaying its loans
* Canada innovation minister says the commitment we got from company will secure 4,000 jobs in Canada
* Canada innovation minister says loans to Bombardier will have no interest rate
* Bombardier's CEO says government aid is right level of support given our actual position, our financial situation has improved a lot
* Bombardier's CEO does not answer directly when asked about firm's share structure
* Bombardier's CEO says company's five-year plan did not assume any support from Ottawa, says aid "is very good news"
* Canada trade minister, asked about potential WTO challenge by Brazil, "we'll fight that where we need to fight that", notes other nations support aerospace sectors
* Canada's trade minister says "I'm very much prepared to defend what we're doing"
* Bombardier's CEO says Quebec's earlier investment in CSeries is fully compliant with WTO rules Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)
* Warsaw equities index jumps to highest in more than 15 months * Poland's Bank Pekao reports 13 percent annual rise in Q4 net * Expectations for central bank rate hike helps banks-analyst * Leu stays firmer than 4.5 vs euro as political conflict eases By Sandor Peto and Bartosz Chmielewski BUDAPEST/WARSAW, Feb 9 Banks stocks pushed Warsaw's blue-chip stock index to its highest in more than 15 months on Thursday after fourth-quarter earnings from Bank Pekao beat
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, said on Thursday that foreign-currency purchases it is carrying out for the finance ministry should not be viewed as interventions designed to influence the rouble's value.