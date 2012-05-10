FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Statoil to launch Arctic exploration campaign
May 10, 2012 / 6:51 AM / 5 years ago

Statoil to launch Arctic exploration campaign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 10 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil firm Statoil plans to launch an aggressive exploration campaign in the Skrugard area in Norway’s Arctic region, it said on Thursday.

Statoil, together with partners Eni and state holding firm Petoro, said it will start exploring four new prospects in late 2012.

The Skrugard and Havis oil fields, the latest major discovery in a series for Norway, the world’s eighth-largest oil exporter, is estimated to hold 400 million to 600 million barrels of oil equivalent.

“We see good opportunities for further upside in the area, and have identified four new interesting prospects. In some of these we have observed flat spots of the same type as in the Skrugard and Havis discoveries,” said Knut Harald Nygård, Statoil vice president for exploration in the Skrugard area. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

