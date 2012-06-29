FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway oil unions say won't escalate strike for now
June 29, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Norway oil unions say won't escalate strike for now

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian trade unions have decided not to escalate the ongoing strike in the country’s petroleum sector at this point, union leaders told Reuters after a meeting on Friday.

They will meet again “early next week” to evaluate the situation, they said.

The workers have previously estimated that about 18 percent of the country’s oil production has been shut by the conflict that began on Sunday, although the industry and the government’s petroleum agency are using lower figures.

