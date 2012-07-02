FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway government still not intervening in oil strike
July 2, 2012 / 9:22 AM / in 5 years

Norway government still not intervening in oil strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, July 2 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government will still refrain from intervention in the ongoing strike in the country’s oil and gas sector, an official at the Labour ministry told Reuters on Monday.

“As of now we are still not seeing any reasons for intervening in the strike. We continue to monitor the situation closely,” senior adviser Gro Oerset said.

Norwegian oil production has already been cut by about 13 percent due to a week-long strike among offshore workers that has contributed to a surge in the price of crude oil.

