FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's countercylical buffer could affect rates: cbanker
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 31, 2013 / 8:32 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's countercylical buffer could affect rates: cbanker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s soon to be implemented countercyclical capital buffer for its bank sector could affect interest rates because both tools work through the bank sector’s responses, Central Bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said on Thursday.

“Increased buffer requirements may induce banks to increase their lending margins or restrict access to credit in other ways,” Olsen said in a speech.

“Tighter lending growth curbs economic activity and inflation. This suggests, in isolation, a lower key policy rate,” he added.

However, this did not automatically mean lower rates as other developments in the economy may amplify or dampen this effect, he added. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.