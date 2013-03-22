FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
DNB says needs to increase core capital by NOK 40-50 bln
March 22, 2013 / 6:36 PM / in 5 years

DNB says needs to increase core capital by NOK 40-50 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 22 (Reuters) - Top Norwegian bank DNB must grow its core capital by 40-50 billion Norwegian crowns ($6.89-$8.61 billion) over the next three years to meet new requirements proposed by the country’s government, CEO Rune Bjerke said on Friday.

“Those are our preliminary estimates,” Bjerke told public broadcaster NRK hours after the government presented a package aimed at strengthening the banking system.

If approved by parliament, the minimum requirement for DNB’s core capital will rise from nine percent under the current system to 12 percent by July 2016.

$1 = 5.8073 Norwegian krones Reporting by Terje Solsvik

