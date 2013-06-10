FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway government fights to keep control over Cermaq's destiny
June 10, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Norway government fights to keep control over Cermaq's destiny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Norwegian government wants permission from parliament to increase or decrease its stake in fish farmer Cermaq, in order to better protect the value of its current investment, it said on Monday.

Trade and Industry Minister Trond Giske said he sought permission to either hike the stake to 65 percent from the current 43.5 percent, or to cut it to zero, depending on what would yield the best solution.

“With these permissions we’ll get the necessary room for taking action,” Giske told a news conference.

Marine Harvest, the world’s top fish farmer, has filed a hostile bid for Cermaq. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)

