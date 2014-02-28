FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's $840 bln oil fund boosts bond exposure in Q4
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's $840 bln oil fund boosts bond exposure in Q4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s $840 billion sovereign wealth fund sharply increased its bond exposure in the world’s most advanced economies in the fourth quarter as it ditched stocks in favour of government debt, it said on Friday.

The fund, one of the world’s biggest investors, returned 4.66 percent in the fourth quarter and 15.9 percent in all of 2013, its second best year since it was set up and its best since 2009.

The fund increased its bond holdings to 37.3 percent of its portfolio from 35.5 percent three months earlier and cut its equity holdings to 61.7 percent of the fund from 63.6 percent.

Among the biggest changes in its portfolio, it boosted its U.S. government bond holdings by a quarter, or $15 billion to $72 billion and also sharply raised its holding of German, and British government bonds.

The fund’s investments totaled 5.08 billion Norwegian crowns on Friday corresponding to about $165,000 for each man, woman and child in Norway.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; editing by Balazs Koranyi)

gwladys.fouche@thomsonreuters.com, +47 23 31 65 94

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
