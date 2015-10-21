BRIEF-Norway's oil fund buys stake in Chicago property portfolio

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) said:

* Norges Bank Investment Management has acquired a 45 percent interest in a logistics portfolio comprising two properties in Chicago, through its joint venture with Prologis

* Norges Bank Investment Management acquired its 45 percent interest in the assets for 18.2 million dollars, valuing the portfolio at 40.4 million dollars

* The assets are unencumbered by debt, and no financing was involved in the transaction

* Prologis will perform the asset management of the properties on behalf of the joint venture (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)