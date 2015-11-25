BRIEF-Norway says 3 banks must meet 100 pct liquidity target at year-end

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s Finance Ministry says:

* Has on Wednesday made decision on rules for liquidity coverage ratios (LCR) in banks, in accordance with EU regulation on bank capital

* LCR demand requires a liquidity reserve of at least 100 percent at all times, so that holding of liquid assets must correspond to net liquidity outflow in a given stress period of 30 days

* Norway’s three systemically important banks, DNB, Nordea and Kommunalbanken, must meet demand for 100 pct LCR from the end of 2015

* Other banks must have 70 pct LCR by end-2015, 80 pct by end-2016 and 100 pct by end-2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)