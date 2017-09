Dec 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s telecoms regulator said:

* Telenor and Teliasonera win Norway spectrum auction

* Ice Communication Norge did not win any spectrum

* Telenor wins 2 licences of 10 mhz each, Teliasonera wins 2 licences of 5 mhz each

* Telenor to pay NOK 585.3 mln

* Teliasonera to pay NOK 292.7 mln Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)