FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Food Safety Authority rejects Norway Royal Salmon's application for production of triploid salmon
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 20, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Food Safety Authority rejects Norway Royal Salmon's application for production of triploid salmon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 20 (Reuters) - Norway’s Food Safety Authority says:

* Norway’s Food Safety Authority (FSA) does not approve Norway Royal Salmon’s and Nord Senja Laks’ applications for use of triploid salmon in green licences

* The refusal imply that no exemption is granted to new stocking of triploid salmon in the Northern Region

* FSA rejects applications from NRS Finnmark for exemption for production of triploid salmon in 2016 in localities Kokelv and Lille Anguish Fjord

* In addition rejects FSA application from Nord Senja Laks for exemption for production of triploid salmon in 2016 at the site Finnvika South

* FSA says the refusal for exemption from Norway Royal Salmon and Nord Senja Laks was justified by lack of documentation that production of triploid salmon was welfare justifiable

* Norway Royal Salmon and Nord Senja Laks can appeal FSA’s refusal

* Appeals in the case will be handled by the Industry and Fisheries Ministry Source text for Eikon:

//www.mattilsynet.no/fisk_og_akvakultur/fiskevelferd/avslag_paa_ soknad_om_dispensasjon_til_produksjon_av_triploid_laks.22589 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.