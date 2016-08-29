FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Shell CEO sees oil demand up by 1-1.5 mln barrels/day per year
August 29, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Shell CEO sees oil demand up by 1-1.5 mln barrels/day per year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - The CEOs of Shell and ConocoPhillips made the following comments to the ONS oil conference in Stavanger, Norway, on Monday:

* Shell CEO Ben van Beurden says sees increase in oil demand of 1-1.5 million barrels per day per year

* Shell CEO says sees future oil demand more dictated by consumer decisions rather than producers' decisions

* ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance says carbon price needs to be $100 or more to reach climate target (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
