a year ago
BRIEF-Norway wealth fund says sold two US properties for $91 mln
#Funds News
July 21, 2016 / 9:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway wealth fund says sold two US properties for $91 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - Norway's wealth fund says:

* Has sold its 45-percent interest in two large logistics properties in the U.S. through its joint venture with Prologis . One property was New Jersey and one was near Boston

* Disposed of its interest for $43.8 million and $47.5 million respectively. The two disposals were unrelated, but were both completed in April 2016

* It bought the properties in May 2015, as part of a large portfolio consisting of 322 properties located across 17 U.S. states, by acquiring a 45-percent interest in the portfolio for $2.3 billion. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
