BRIEF-Bakkafrost cuts 2016 global salmon supply due to Chile, sees higher prices

March 17 (Reuters) -

* Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen says cuts forecast for 2016 global salmon supply to minus 6 percent compared to 2015 from previous forecast minus 3 percent due Chile algal bloom

* CEO says Chile has lost 25 mln fish due to early slaughtering.

* CEO says “This make us expecting higher salmon prices in 2016 than we expected only three weeks ago”

* CEO says we notice big frustration in the market now. People have problems to get fish delivered.

* CEO says contract prices will rise significantly after Easter.