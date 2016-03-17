FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bakkafrost cuts 2016 global salmon supply due to Chile, sees higher prices
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 17, 2016 / 10:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bakkafrost cuts 2016 global salmon supply due to Chile, sees higher prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) -

* Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen says cuts forecast for 2016 global salmon supply to minus 6 percent compared to 2015 from previous forecast minus 3 percent due Chile algal bloom

* CEO says Chile has lost 25 mln fish due to early slaughtering.

* CEO says “This make us expecting higher salmon prices in 2016 than we expected only three weeks ago”

* CEO says we notice big frustration in the market now. People have problems to get fish delivered.

* CEO says contract prices will rise significantly after Easter. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
