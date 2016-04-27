FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Telenor CEO: Myanmar cash flow to stay positive despite heavy roll-out
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 27, 2016 / 7:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telenor CEO: Myanmar cash flow to stay positive despite heavy roll-out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Telenor’s CEO made the following statements about the company’s Myanmar operation:

* We have said for many quarters that the growth in Myanmar can’t continue, but it has

* They are not only increasing the EBITDA margin, they are increasing it and are now cash flow positive for the first time. That is very positive

* Despite the aggressive roll out I expect them to be able to stay in the positive territory on cash flow in the quarters to come

* They added 1.8 million new subscribers in the quarter bringing the number up to 15 million

* We now have a 38-39 percent market share. And more than 50 percent use data

* We now have 5,000 sites and cover more than 60 percent of the country and we are way ahead of competitors in the rural positions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.