BRIEF-Telenor CEO: Myanmar cash flow to stay positive despite heavy roll-out

April 27 (Reuters) - Telenor’s CEO made the following statements about the company’s Myanmar operation:

* We have said for many quarters that the growth in Myanmar can’t continue, but it has

* They are not only increasing the EBITDA margin, they are increasing it and are now cash flow positive for the first time. That is very positive

* Despite the aggressive roll out I expect them to be able to stay in the positive territory on cash flow in the quarters to come

* They added 1.8 million new subscribers in the quarter bringing the number up to 15 million

* We now have a 38-39 percent market share. And more than 50 percent use data

* We now have 5,000 sites and cover more than 60 percent of the country and we are way ahead of competitors in the rural positions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg)