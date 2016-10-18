FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Statoil sees investment decision for Trestakk field soon
#Market News
October 18, 2016 / 9:05 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Statoil sees investment decision for Trestakk field soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* A final investment decision for the Trestakk oil and gas field in the Norwegian Sea is coming soon, Statoil's head of technology, Margareth Oevrum, told an energy conference in Oslo on Tuesday

* Statoil and its partners earlier this year picked a subsea concept that would reduce the investment cost by 30 percent compared to their initial estimate

* Partners in the field are Exxon Mobil and ENI Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
