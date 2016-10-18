BRIEF-Statoil sees investment decision for Trestakk field soon

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* A final investment decision for the Trestakk oil and gas field in the Norwegian Sea is coming soon, Statoil's head of technology, Margareth Oevrum, told an energy conference in Oslo on Tuesday

* Statoil and its partners earlier this year picked a subsea concept that would reduce the investment cost by 30 percent compared to their initial estimate

