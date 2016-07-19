FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Telenor continues to evaluate options for India business -CEO
July 19, 2016 / 7:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telenor continues to evaluate options for India business -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke made the following statements about the company's India operation during an investor call on Tuesday:

* On India, we will continue to evaluate our options, find a long-term solution

* "We need more spectrum in India to stay competitive long-term"

* Says the reason why Telenor is not participating in the September spectrum auction in India is that the price levels that has been proposed is too high Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

