BRIEF-Telenor aims to find solution for India business "as soon as possible" -CEO
July 19, 2016 / 8:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Telenor aims to find solution for India business "as soon as possible" -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - Telenor Asa

* Norway's Telenor aims to find a long-term solution for its India business "as soon as possible", chief executive Sigve Brekke told Reuters on Tuesday

* "We need more spectrum in India to be able to compete in the data segment and that solution we don't have. That is why I am saying we need to consider all different options. What those options may be in a very dynamic market, I don't want to speculate on what," he added Further company coverage: (Reporting By Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

