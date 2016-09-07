BRIEF-Norwegian Air launches direct routes between U.S. and Spain

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air says:

* Launches 4 direct routes between Spain and United States, the first between the two countries by the airline

* Starting in June 2017, Norwegian Air will fly between Barcelona and New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Fort Lauderdale

* Airline to establish a new long-haul base out of Barcelona

* Separately, Norwegian Air will launch a new direct route between Copenhagen and San Francisco in the spring of 2017. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)