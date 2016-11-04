FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Statoil awards Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies, Technip and Aker Solutions
November 4, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Statoil awards Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies, Technip and Aker Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Statoil Asa

* Statoil awards Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies, Technip and Aker Solutions

* Statoil says Aker Solutions gets topside contract, FMC and Technip get EPCI contracts, no value provided

* FMC Technologies and Technip will jointly deliver an EPCI contract (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) - subsea, umbilicals, risers, flowlines - including subsea template, manifold, subsea trees, completion system, wellheads, pipelines, risers, control systems, control cable and marine operations

* Aker Solutions in Trondheim will be awarded the contract for the Åsgard topside work. The Åsgard A production vessel will be modified to receive oil and gas from the Trestakk field

* Field is offshore Norway

* Full Trestakk investments are estimated at 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

