UPDATE 2-BMW posts flat profit as shift to smaller cars erodes margins
* Less favourable model mix dents auto profits (Recasts, adds detail, analyst comment, peer comparison)
Nov 4 Statoil Asa
* Statoil awards Trestakk contracts to FMC Technologies, Technip and Aker Solutions
* Statoil says Aker Solutions gets topside contract, FMC and Technip get EPCI contracts, no value provided
* FMC Technologies and Technip will jointly deliver an EPCI contract (engineering, procurement, construction and installation) - subsea, umbilicals, risers, flowlines - including subsea template, manifold, subsea trees, completion system, wellheads, pipelines, risers, control systems, control cable and marine operations
* Aker Solutions in Trondheim will be awarded the contract for the Åsgard topside work. The Åsgard A production vessel will be modified to receive oil and gas from the Trestakk field
* Field is offshore Norway
* Full Trestakk investments are estimated at 5.5 billion Norwegian crowns Source text for Eikon: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Less favourable model mix dents auto profits (Recasts, adds detail, analyst comment, peer comparison)
NEW DELHI, Nov 4 India's oil ministry has given Reliance Industries and partners 30 days to respond to a $1.55 billion penalty notice, issued earlier on Friday, for selling gas belonging to blocks operated by Oil and Natural Gas Corp, an oil ministry source said.
MILAN, Nov 4 European shares fell in early trade on Friday weighed down by weaker drugmakers after two U.S. lawmakers called on federal antitrust regulators to open a probe for possible price fixing.