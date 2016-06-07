BRIEF-Norway's sovereign wealth fund raises stake in Hudson Square joint venture

June 7 (Reuters) - Norway sovereign wealth fund:

* Says acquired additional 4 percent in the Hudson Square joint venture with Trinity Church Wall Street, bringing the total share up to 48 percent for the duration of the 75-year ownership period

* Says Norges Bank real estate management paid $142 million for the additional share of four percent, bringing the total investment up to $1.7 billion

* Says Trinity Church Wall Street maintains a majority interest of 51 percent in the joint venture

* Says joint venture has selected real estate firm Hines as operating partner for the portfolio

* Says portfolio consists of 11 office buildings in Hudson Square in New York, comprising 4.9 million square feet of commercial space. At present, the buildings are approximately 94 percent leased