a year ago
BRIEF-Norway's sovereign wealth fund raises stake in Hudson Square joint venture
June 7, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway's sovereign wealth fund raises stake in Hudson Square joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Norway sovereign wealth fund:

* Says acquired additional 4 percent in the Hudson Square joint venture with Trinity Church Wall Street, bringing the total share up to 48 percent for the duration of the 75-year ownership period

* Says Norges Bank real estate management paid $142 million for the additional share of four percent, bringing the total investment up to $1.7 billion

* Says Trinity Church Wall Street maintains a majority interest of 51 percent in the joint venture

* Says joint venture has selected real estate firm Hines as operating partner for the portfolio

* Says portfolio consists of 11 office buildings in Hudson Square in New York, comprising 4.9 million square feet of commercial space. At present, the buildings are approximately 94 percent leased Further company coverage: here (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
