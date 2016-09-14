BRIEF-Seadrill CEO says won't accept further cuts in rig rates

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Seadrill Ltd

* CEO Per Wullf told a conference in Oslo:

* Expects longer-lasting rig contracts in future, but with floating rates, rather than fixed rates

* "I think we have reached the bottom of rates. We have at least in Seadrill. We will not go lower than today. So I think we have hit the bottom of rates."

* "It's bad ... and it's damn hard to find work (for oil rigs) ... but there is change now, you see a lot more inquiries coming in, from earlier nothing."

* "As we speak we are negotiating with Samsung regarding two drillships with original delivery in 2017. We have no use for them in 2017 so we are in ongoing discussions on deferrals." Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg and Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)