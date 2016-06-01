FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ryanair says to cut Norway flights by 50 pct after new air fare tax
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 1, 2016 / 8:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Ryanair says to cut Norway flights by 50 pct after new air fare tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair :

* Ryanair Chief Commercial officer David O'Brien tells a news conference the airline will cut back on flights to Norway after new air fare tax was imposed on June 1

* Says Ryanair will cut Norway traffic by 50 percent

* Says company to close down its base at Norway's Rygge airport on Oct 29

* Says company to start flying 3 times per day from Oslo Gardermoen airport to London Stansted

* Says "if we get a signal this week that the tax will be scrapped we won't close the base" at Rygge Further company coverage: (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg and Stine Jacobsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
