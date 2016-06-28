FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's oil fund excludes Cairn Energy, Kosmos Energy from portfolio
June 28, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway's oil fund excludes Cairn Energy, Kosmos Energy from portfolio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s oil fund:

* Says to exclude Cairn Energy and Kosmos Energy based on an assessment of the risk of particularly serious violations of fundamental ethical norms

* The fund's ethics council says recommends the exclusions because the companies contribute to serious violations of fundamental ethical norms through their hydrocarbon exploration offshore Western Sahara on behalf of Moroccan authorities Source text: here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

