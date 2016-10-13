FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Norway says no good reason why government should own SAS stake
October 13, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Norway says no good reason why government should own SAS stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - SAS Ab :

* Norway's industry minister says in statement: Government is in no hurry to cut its SAS stake further and will remain a significant owner in the time to come

* Norway's industry minister says remains open to considering any structural proposals for the future of airline SAS

* Norway's industry minister says sees no good reason why the government should own an airline

* Norway's industry minister says the company's situation and the development in the market will be taken into consideration ahead of any potential future SAS share sale by the government

* Norway's industry minister says proceeds from SAS stake sale to be transferred to central bank

* Norway on Thursday cut its stake in SAS to 11.5 percent from 14.2 percent, raising revenues of 132 million Norwegian crowns ($16.31 million) which will be transferred to the country's central bank Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0919 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

