BRIEF-Norway approves Statoil's $981 million Oseberg expansion

June 14 (Reuters) -

* Norway's oil ministry says Oseberg Vestflanken 2 field approved for development

* Statoil separately reiterates 2015 projection of reserves at 110 million barrels of oil equivalent; investments estimated at NOK 8.2 billion ($980.59 million)

* The Oseberg Vestflanken 2 development consists of an unmanned wellhead platform with ten well slots. In addition two existing subsea wells will be reused. All wells will be remote-controlled from Oseberg field centre

* Statoil says project resilient, even in a low oil price environment

* Partners in the Oseberg Vestflanken 2 production licence: Statoil Petroleum AS (49.3%), Petoro AS (33.6%), Total E&P Norge AS (14.7%) and ConocoPhillips Skandinavia AS (2.4%)

* First oil is scheduled for the second quarter of 2018