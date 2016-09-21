Sept 21 Norway's Oil Ministry:

* A total of 33 oil firms have applied for acreage in Norway's so-called mature areas licensing round of 2016

* Applicants include Statoil, Shell, BP , ConocoPhillips, Det norske and Lundin Petroleum

* In the 2015 round, 43 companies applied. The ministry later offered acreage to 36 of them.

* The ministry did not say when the awards in the latest round would be made. Also known as Awards in Pre-defined Areas (APA), the annual mature areas awards are normally announced in January each year (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)