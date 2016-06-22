FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's fisheries ministry allows more sterile salmon production
June 22, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway's fisheries ministry allows more sterile salmon production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) -

* Norway's fisheries ministry says will allow Wilsgaard Fiskeoppdrett AS and Nor Seafood AS to breed one million sterile salmon, reversing an earlier decision by Norway's Food Safety Authority

* This is the second time the ministry has overruled a decision on so-called triploid salmon

* Ministry says had different legal interpretation than Food Safety Authority

* Ministry says its decision does not lower the standards for animal welfare

* Norway Royal Salmon owns 82.49 pct of Nor Seafood, while Wilsgaard owns the remaining shares. Norway Royal Salmon also owns 37.5 percent of Wilsgaard Source text (in Norwegian only): here Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

