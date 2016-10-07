FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
BRIEF-Norway's fish farmers may have to pay less to marketing agency
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 7, 2016 / 8:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Norway's fish farmers may have to pay less to marketing agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Industry and Fisheries Ministry said:

* Norway's state-run Seafood Council may need less money for marketing salmon as demand now outperforms supply globally

* Will consider changes in tariffs paid by companies to the Seafood Council

* Strong growth in value of Norway's seafood exports in recent years has resulted in surging revenues for the Seafood Council, while the need for spending money on marketing has fallen

* Seafood Council's role as coordinator to be maintained

* Has not decided which level the payments to the Seafood Council should be at in the future

* Sets Nov. 17 deadline for feedback on tariff level Source text: bit.ly/2dY5ATF (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
