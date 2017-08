Oct 10 (Reuters) - Obos Bbl :

* Norwegian housing corporation OBOS says signs deal with developer Aspelin Ramm to build up to 800 housing units at Oslo's Vollebekk

* Aims to launch sale in spring of 2017, and to complete the first units by 2020

* A boom in demand for new Norwegian homes has resulted in record high house prices and a surge in construction Further company coverage: