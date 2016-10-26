BRIEF-Storebrand well positioned for dividend, share buybacks -CEO

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Storebrand Asa

* CEO Odd Arild Grefstad says company is well positioned to give owners a good return on investment in the form of dividends and/or share buybacks in the coming time

* Grefstad says Q3 report strengthens company's dividend guidance; expects to pay at least a half dividend for 2016

* CFO Lars Loeddesoel says company expects growth rate in insurance industry to be back at double digit level within 18-24 months

* Storebrand on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings ahead of forecasts Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)