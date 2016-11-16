FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Norway's Petoro: lack of key players in Arctic exploration "worrying"
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 9:25 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Norway's Petoro: lack of key players in Arctic exploration "worrying"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norway state oil firm Petoro's CEO, Grethe Moen, told an industry conference in Stavanger, Norway, on Wednesday:

* "The absence of key players like ExxonMobil, Shell, Total and ENI in the 23rd licensing round is in our view worrying and underline the challenge that we have to maintain the activity in the future," Moen said

* In May, Norway awarded 10 new licenses in the so-called 23rd licensing round for new exploration areas, which for the first time is granting access to an offshore border zone with Russia in the Arctic Barents Sea. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

