9 months ago
BRIEF-Norway's Petoro expects concept for Troll phase 3 development in 2017
#Market News
November 16, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 9 months ago

BRIEF-Norway's Petoro expects concept for Troll phase 3 development in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Norway state oil firm Petoro's CEO, Grethe Moen, told an industry conference in Stavanger, Norway, on Wednesday:

** Says expects concept for the first part of Troll phase 3 development to be selected in 2017

** Phase 3 covers development of gas reserves in Troll Vest

** Says the selection will include subsea templates and flowline

** Partners in Statoil-operated Troll field are Petoro, Shell, Total and ConocoPhillips .

** Says also expects concept for the future development of Askeladd structure of the Arctic Snoehvit gas field to be selected in 2017

** Snoehvit feeds Europe's only plant for producing liquefied natural gas (LNG)

** Partners in Statoil-operated Snoehvit field include Norway's state-owned Petoro, French Total and Engie , and DEA Norge

** Says expects investment decisions for the Arctic Johan Castberg field and the Snorre Expansion Project in 2017

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
