FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
BRIEF-Higher bank buffer limits ability to lend, Norway lobby group says
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 12:19 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Higher bank buffer limits ability to lend, Norway lobby group says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Banking lobby group Finance Norway said:

* The higher capital buffer requirement imposed on Thursday will reduce Norwegian banks' capacity to lend to customers

* The higher buffer may limit bank lending to corporations, hampering the ability to support ongoing restructuring of Norwegian industries

* Norway's Finance Ministry on Thursday raised the countercyclical capital buffer imposed on banks to 2.0 percent from 1.5 percent Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2hRbdAi (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.