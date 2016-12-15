BRIEF-Higher bank buffer limits ability to lend, Norway lobby group says

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Banking lobby group Finance Norway said:

* The higher capital buffer requirement imposed on Thursday will reduce Norwegian banks' capacity to lend to customers

* The higher buffer may limit bank lending to corporations, hampering the ability to support ongoing restructuring of Norwegian industries

* Norway's Finance Ministry on Thursday raised the countercyclical capital buffer imposed on banks to 2.0 percent from 1.5 percent Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2hRbdAi (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)