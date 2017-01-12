BRIEF-Norway life insurers must not pay dividends until longevity requirement is met -FSA

Jan 12 (Reuters) - Norway's Financial Supervisory Authority said in a letter to the country's life insurance companies:

* Life insurers should not pay dividends to owners until the firms have completed a mandatory increase of longevity reserves. This includes dividend payments from life insurance units to holding companies

* Holding companies can pay dividends based on profits earned outside of life insurance, but must take into account the overall solidity of the group before they do so Source text in Norwegian: bit.ly/2jy0go5 (Reporting by Terje Solsvik)