BRIEF-North Media EBIT ex items down at DKK 10.5 million
* Q4 revenue 242.2 million Danish crowns ($34.78 million) versus 272.8 million crowns year ago
Feb 8 Schibsted Asa
* Schibsted CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal says there is further potential for growth in online classifieds, both via organic growth and through further in-market consolidation and bolt-on acquisitions
* Says Leboncoin unit has a potential to increase revenue
* Says things looks better in Spain, both for job sector and cars, but competitor in the real estate market has increased activity and lowered prices
* Overall revenue growth for Schibsted Spain is expected to improve in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)
* Q4 revenue 242.2 million Danish crowns ($34.78 million) versus 272.8 million crowns year ago
Feb 9 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says its environmental protection unit won two bids for energy saving technology reform project in Xiamen and road lighting engineering project in Hunan