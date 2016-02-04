FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banco BPI board seeks new GM vote to drop cap on voting rights
#Financials
February 4, 2016 / 5:16 PM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Banco BPI board seeks new GM vote to drop cap on voting rights

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Banco Bpi Sa

* Banco BPI board says voted to eliminate statutory cap on voting rights at General Meetings of 20 percent

* General shareholder meeting to be convened to vote on proposed amendment

* Says the limit may condition monitoring and involvement of the Bank’s current or future shareholders after significant changes within the Portuguese financial system in the recent past and new challenges stemming from those changes

* Says bank needs to have at its disposalall the possible instruments to deal with those challenges to better defend the interests of the institution, its shareholders and depositors.

* In June last year, BPI failed to eliminate the limit on voting rights, which ultimately led its largest shareholder - Spain’s Caixabank - to drop its takeover bid for BPI.

* BPI has lately been at odds with its second-largest shareholder, Angola's Isabel dos Santos, over the lender's plan to spin off its African assets, especially in Angola Source text for Eikon: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)

