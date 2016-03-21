FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Montepio CEO sees return to quarterly profits in 2016, full-year in 2017
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2016 / 2:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Montepio CEO sees return to quarterly profits in 2016, full-year in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Chief Executive Officer of the small Portuguese bank Caixa Economica Montepio Geral, Jose Felix Morgado, tells Reuters:

* Expects to return to quarterly profits at some point during this year, reversing the trend after last year’s losses.

* Sees return to a full-year profit in 2017 as restructuring costs still weigh. Last year, net loss was 243 million euros ($274 million) due to impairments.

* Common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio to rise to 10.9 percent under phased-in criteria from 8.8 percent at the end of 2015 after a 300 million euro capital increase approved on Friday.

* Bank stabilised in late 2015 after restructuring, has solid capital, robust liquidity, which will boost business.

* Bank assumes dynamic stance to compete in credit, deposits market.

* Target to keep market share of six percent.

* Expects Montepio to remain one of very few Portuguese-owned banks as the sector goes through a deep transformation.

* Deposits recover in fourth quarter.

* Montepio shares on Monday debuted in Lisbon’s blue-chip PSI20, falling over 4 percent after a steep rise on Friday.($1 = 0.8881 euros) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.