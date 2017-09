March 23 (Reuters) - Portugal’s largest listed bank Millennium bcp - Banco Comercial Portugues Sa :

* Says has begun exclusive talks with private equity firm Cabot Square Capital LLP with a view to sell its online banking unit ActivoBank.

* No final decision has yet been made on the possible sale ofActivobank.