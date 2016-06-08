Bank of Portugal lowers growth outlook, sees risks

LISBON, June 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal on Wednesday slightly lowered its estimates for growth in the next three years, with lower investment and export levels, and warned that there was a “significant probability” that growth would fall short of its projections.

In its June economic bulletin it said growth in 2016 is set to reach 1.3 percent, down from its previous estimate of 1.5 percent made in March. In 2017 it sees growth of 1.6 percent, followed by 1.5 percent in 2018.

The government expects growth of 1.8 percent this year after 1.5 percent in 2015.

The Bank of Portugal said the economy remained vulnerable to shocks after slower economic activity in the past few quarters.

“The slowing down of economic activity in the past quarters, associated with the performance of exports and investment, reveals that the Portuguese economy remains very vulnerable to shocks,” the bulletin said.

In the first quarter, the economy expanded just 0.2 percent compared with the previous quarter.

“The combination of identified risks surrounding the projections translate into a significant probability that the evolution of economic activity and prices will be lower than projected,” the bank said.

Portugal’s Socialist government, which rules together with two far-left parties, has pledged to stick to budget goals agreed with Brussels but at the same time has rolled back some reforms adopted during the country’s 2011-14 bailout.

The central bank said that for growth to be sustainable the country needs a predictable institutional and fiscal framework and structural reforms that boost investment.

“On the other hand, it is necessary to guarantee a sustained decline in the level of state debt and the adoption of policies that reinforce the efficiency and stability of the functioning of financial intermediation,” the central bank said.