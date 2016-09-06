FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Banco BPI shareholders suspend meeting until Sept. 21
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 6, 2016 / 10:21 AM / a year ago

Banco BPI shareholders suspend meeting until Sept. 21

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORTO, Portugal, Sept 6 (Reuters) - A meeting of shareholders in Portugal's Banco BPI intended to lift a 20 percent limit on voting rights was suspended on Tuesday until Sept. 21 due to legal injunctions, shareholders said.

This is the second time the meeting is suspended - the first was on July 22 - and further frustrates Spain's Caixabank in its takeover bid to buy the rest of Banco BPI it does not already own. Caixabank is BPI's biggest shareholder with a 45 percent stake.

"The general assembly of shareholders was suspended," said a shareholder as he left the meeting. "A new meeting was set for Sept. 21."

The first meeting was suspended after a legal injunction over a minor procedural issue. Shareholders said there is still no court decision on the issue, meaning a vote on lifting voting right limits could still not take place. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.